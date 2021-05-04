'Blocked beds to make money': BJP MP Tejaswi Surya hits out at party controlled municipal corporation in Karnataka

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Tuesday alleged that hospitals in the city 'blocked' beds in fake names to make money, at a time when COVID-19 cases were rising in the country and Karnataka. At least 4,065 beds were 'blocked' in fake names by the hospitals to make a killing, the BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South BJP MP alleged.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said he will take action 'mercilessly' against the hospitals, their management and government officials and will not spare anyone who is involved in it. As COVID cases are rising, the Karnataka government has ordered the private hospitals and nursing homes to reserve 80 per cent of beds for coronavirus patients.

However, according to Surya, government officials in Bengaluru colluded with private nursing homes and hospitals to block the beds and reserve it for exorbitant fees.

"When people are struggling to find a bed in the hospital and begging everyone including MPs and MLAs to give them one, there are hospitals who say that no beds are vacant," Surya told reporters.

According to him, those in the BBMP (city corporation) war room in Bengaluru get all the details about those testing positive such as whether they are asymptomatic or symptomatic.

If they are asymptomatic, they will be kept under home isolation but beds will be booked in different hospitals in their names, he alleged. In one instance, beds were booked in 12 hospitals in the name of one patient, Surya said, adding, these beds are 'sold' to the needy at a much higher price.

"When families after families are getting wiped out for lack of proper treatment, these incidents are not just corruption. This is murder," Surya told reporters.