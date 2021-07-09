Block panchayat chief polls: BDC member’s kin killed; SP candidate roughed up

Bahraich / Lakhimpur Kheri (UP)

A brother-in-law of a block development committee me­m­ber was killed in Bahra­ich as he resisted an alleged attempt to abduct his relative by a BJP candidate’s husband and supporters ahead of the polls for the block panchayat head.

In another incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, a Samajwadi Party candidate was allegedly manhandled by BJP workers, after which 6 cops were suspended with the administration ordering a magisterial probe.

A woman BDC member’s ‘saree’ was also pulled in front of police officers, alleged the Congress, who sought an apology from the state government.

The Bahraich incident took place on Thursday night at Dinapurwa village when BJP candidate Sarita Yagyasaini’s husband Sudhir Yagyasaini, along with her supporters and a gunner, reached block development committee (BDC) member Yadurai Devi’s house.

They tried to abduct her to get her vote in the polls scheduled for July 10, local residents alleged.

BDC members are eligible to vote in the elections.

When Yadurai Devi’s brother-in-law Mayaram (60) resisted the attempt, he was hit with the butt of a gun and died on the spot, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said an FIR was registered against 10 people, including Sudhir Yagyasaini and the gunner deployed for the security of his wife Sarita. Police have arrested Ram Bhulawan Shukla and Jitendra Kumar, and teams have been formed to arrest the others, she said.

The SP said the stringent National Security Act will be invoked against the accused.

Samajwadi Party’s district president Ramharsh Yadav alleged police are working as an “agent” of the BJP due to which its members are indulging in such acts.

Meanwhile, in Kaushambi’s Sirathu block, police raided the residence of an independent candidate, finding 18 BDC members present there. They were taken to the Saini police station and later released after the interventi­on of BJP MLA Shitla Pra­sad Patel. Circle Officer Yogendra Krishan Narain said he had got information independent candidate Dile­ep Patel had held 18 BDC members hostage in his house.