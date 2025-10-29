Blast In J&K's Kupwara, 4 Boys Injured While Playing Cricket - VIDEO

Kupwara: Four boys were reportedly injured while playing cricket after a rusted shell exploded in Kulangam, in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The injured were rushed to the Government Medical College in Handwara for treatment. The injured have been identified as Uzair Tahir, Sajid Rashid, Hazim Shabir, and Zeyan Tahir.
All the injured are residents of Tutigund village. Security forces are currently carrying out extensive searches in the area.
(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)
