BJP's Uma Bharti appears before CBI court in Babri Masjid demolition case

Former union minister and senior BJP leader, Uma Bharti, on Thursday, appeared before a special CBI court here to record her statement in Babri mosque demolition case.

The special CBI court is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under CrPC section 313 (court's power to examine the accused), a stage in the trial that follows the examination of prosecution witnesses.

Uma Bharti, 61, is the 19th accused to depose before the court in over 27-year-old case.