BJP's Sambit Patra hits back over vaccine politics, says 'only coronavirus and Congress are worried about COVID-19 shot'

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday accused opposition parties, including the Congress, over their criticism of the approval process for the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, alleging that they do not want India to be self-reliant, a centrepiece project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several veteran Congress leaders had, a day earlier, questioned the grant of emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's indigenous 'Covaxin' due to inadequate Phase-III trials efficacy data.

Sambit Patra, while addressing a press conference on this day, seemed relentless in mocking Congress over its questioning, taking several potshots at the internal structural issues of the party.

While India is happy with the approval of two coronavirus vaccines, Congress leaders have become "rumour mongers" and have tried their best to create "chaos", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

"Only two species are worried about the news of the vaccine," Patra said, "Coronavirus and Congress," adding that much like the coronavirus, there have been 'mutant' varieties of the Congress party as well, as it had "donned awful forms one after the other".

A Republic report quoted Sambit Patra as saying —

"I will describe the mutations of the Congress as to how that party has tried to mislead people from time to time. When Surgical strike was conducted, Congress did not trust the Army, it wanted proof. When airstrike was conducted, Congress and the Left parties wanted proof, it did not trust the Air Force. During elections when Congress wins or loses it cries foul while blaming EVMS. Kapil Sibal went to London and complained over EVMs. Whenever there is a crucial judgement passed by courts in the country - Rafale judgement - Congress did not trust the Supreme Court judgement. When there is a judgement on Ram Setu, it doesn't trust Lord Ram, it says Ram doesn't exist. When the UN says India is a shining star when it comes to economic growth, they say UN is colluding with BJP, they do not trust the WHO. Neither the UN nor the IMF. When vaccines arrive, they don't trust the vaccines."

The entire press byte can be heard in this video clip posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Twitter: