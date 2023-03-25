BJP's Khushbu Sundar defends old tweet 'Modi means corruption'; calls Congress 'desperate' for pointing out

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar has come under fire over a tweet from 2018 in which she made a comment quite similar to the statement that led to the sentencing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail and disqualification from Parliament.

At the time, Sundar was a member of Congress and had suggested changing the meaning of the word "Modi" to "corruption". Her tweet read, "Modi is everywhere, but what does this mean? Modi means corruption."

"Yahan #Modi wahan #Modi jahan dekho #Modi..lekin yeh kya?? Har #Modi ke aage #bhrashtachaar surname laga hua hai..toh baat ko no samjho..#Modi mutlab #bhrashtachaar..let's change the meaning of #Modi to corruption..suits better..#Nirav #Lalit #Namo = corruption..," she had posted in Hindi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

𝗞𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗵𝗯𝘂 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 '𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲', 𝘀𝗮𝘆𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗳 '𝗠𝗼𝗱𝗶' 𝘁𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁

According to news agency PTI, Khushbu Sundar stated that the Congress party's decision to bring up her old tweet indicates their desperation. She mentioned, "Congress party raking up an old tweet of mine shows how desperate they are."

"I am not ashamed of the 'Modi' tweet posted when I was in the Congress party. I was only following the leader and speaking the language of the party then," Khushbu explained.

After resigning from the Congress party, Khushbu Sundar, who is also an actor and member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), became a member of the BJP in 2020.

𝗥𝗮𝗵𝘂𝗹'𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗟𝗦

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent figure of the Congress party, was found guilty in a defamation lawsuit by a court in Gujarat, which is also the home state of Prime Minister Modi. As a result, he received a two-year prison sentence and was subsequently disqualified as an MP the following day. He has not yet appealed the decision in a higher court.

Supporters of the Congress party shared a screenshot of a tweet on social media and questioned whether Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi, who initiated the case against Rahul Gandhi, would also file a case against Khushbu Sundar.

The case against Rahul Gandhi originated from a comment he made at a political rally in Karnataka's Kolar during the 2019 election, where he suggested that Prime Minister Modi is a criminal by saying, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" This statement led to several defamation cases being filed against him in different states.