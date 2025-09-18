'BJP Will Shape India’s Politics For Next 25 Years,' Says Annamalai, Likening PM Modi To Lee Kuan Yew

BJP leader K. Annamalai | File Image

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Wednesday stated that the BJP will shape India's politics for the next 25 years and compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who was once labelled authoritarian but later celebrated as a visionary.

Annamalai was speaking at a seminar titled "Indian Dreams 2047 _New India! New Dreams!" on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

Annamalai lauded the Prime Minister's "unwavering commitment to service over celebration."

"Whether it is his birthday or any other day, for Modi ji, every day is a day of service," he said, pointing out that the Prime Minister spent his birthday working in Madhya Pradesh.

Taking a swipe at symbolic events, he added, "If someone even puts a ring on newborn babies in hospitals on the Prime Minister's birthday, Delhi will call and advise: do it without publicity. That is how we celebrate Modi ji's birthday." The statement was made in reference to the BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, who distributed rings to newborns earlier in the day.

Annamalai also spoke about India's evolving political landscape. "The BJP sometimes appears right-wing, sometimes left, and sometimes centrist. That flexibility is what has reshaped Indian politics. PM Modi has been the driving force behind this transformation," he said, adding that the Congress party has lost its relevance in the new political era.

Projecting the party's future, Annamalai asserted, "In the next 25 years, the BJP will remain the only dominant political party. For that, the party is working tirelessly on growth and expansion."

Defending PM Modi against critics, he compared him to Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who was once labelled authoritarian but later celebrated as a visionary. "Today, some call Modi a dictator. But after 50 years, his achievements will be recognised in the same way," he said.

Highlighting PM Modi's leadership, he stated that "PM Modi was the only leader to guide India through a war and still return to win elections". He also pointed to international milestones, including the construction of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, as a testament to PM Modi's global influence.

Dismissing criticisms about the cost of PM Modi's foreign trips, Annamalai said such expenses were routine for world leaders' security. When PM Modi stays in Saudi Arabia, critics claim he spends ₹16 crore. But even leaders like Putin or Kim Jong Un require the same level of precaution. That's the global standard, he remarked.

"PM Modi's stature as India's Prime Minister demands extraordinary security and respect. Those who criticise him fail to understand the responsibility and global recognition that come with leading a nation like India ", Annamalai said.

