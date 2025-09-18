 Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From Terrace In Bidar Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From Terrace In Bidar Surfaces

Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From Terrace In Bidar Surfaces

A disturbing video of a woman pushing a stepdaughter to her death in Karnataka's Bidar surfaced online.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From Terrace In Bidar Surfaces | X/Instagram

A disturbing video of a woman pushing a stepdaughter to her death in Karnataka's Bidar surfaced online. The incident took place on August 27 in Adarsh Colony . The girl's father told police that it was an accident as she accidentally fell from the terrace of a three-story building while playing.

However, the incident was recorded on CCTV =installed outsid the neighbour's house. The CCTV clip revealed shocking details. In the footage, it could be seen that the girl, identified as six-year-old Shanavi, was deliberately pushed from a third-floor terrace by her stepmother, Radha, on August 27.

CCTV Footage Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Notably, the entire matter surfaced as the neighbour handed over the footage to the police. According to reports, the woman allegedly killed the girl over property. The accused reportedly lured the girl to the terrace, asked her to stand on a chair, and then pushed her to her death.

FPJ Shorts
Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade On Buying In IT Counters After US Fed Rate Cut
Stock Markets Surge In Early Trade On Buying In IT Counters After US Fed Rate Cut
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 18, 2025: Grab Free Golden Shade Bundle, Bunny Ring, & More
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For September 18, 2025: Grab Free Golden Shade Bundle, Bunny Ring, & More
India Studies Implications Of Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact, Vows To Safeguard Security
India Studies Implications Of Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact, Vows To Safeguard Security
Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Announced: Top 7 Features To Absolutely Watch Out For!
Android 16-Based Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Announced: Top 7 Features To Absolutely Watch Out For!

Radha was arrested by the police. Shanavi was the daughter of her husband from his first marriage.

An FIR has been registered against Radha under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

Man Kills Daughter In Fit Of Anger In Mumbai:

A similar incident surfaced from Mumbai's Kurla in February this year, where a man threw his daughter to the ground in a fit of anger during a fight with his wife. The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The accused Parvez Siddiqui was arrested by the police.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Studies Implications Of Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact, Vows To Safeguard Security

India Studies Implications Of Saudi-Pakistan Mutual Defence Pact, Vows To Safeguard Security

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Cloudy Skies Set To...

Bengaluru Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Regions Of Karnataka; Cloudy Skies Set To...

Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From...

Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From...

UN Flags Persecution Of Baha'is In Iran As A Major Global Human Rights Concern

UN Flags Persecution Of Baha'is In Iran As A Major Global Human Rights Concern

From Times Square To Mumbai: Everyone Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday; Video

From Times Square To Mumbai: Everyone Wishes PM Modi On His 75th Birthday; Video