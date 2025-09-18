Karnataka Shocker: CCTV Footage Of Monster Woman Pushing 6-Year-Old Stepdaughter To Death From Terrace In Bidar Surfaces | X/Instagram

A disturbing video of a woman pushing a stepdaughter to her death in Karnataka's Bidar surfaced online. The incident took place on August 27 in Adarsh Colony . The girl's father told police that it was an accident as she accidentally fell from the terrace of a three-story building while playing.

However, the incident was recorded on CCTV =installed outsid the neighbour's house. The CCTV clip revealed shocking details. In the footage, it could be seen that the girl, identified as six-year-old Shanavi, was deliberately pushed from a third-floor terrace by her stepmother, Radha, on August 27.

CCTV Footage Of The Incident (Disturbing Visuals, Viewers Discretion Required):

Notably, the entire matter surfaced as the neighbour handed over the footage to the police. According to reports, the woman allegedly killed the girl over property. The accused reportedly lured the girl to the terrace, asked her to stand on a chair, and then pushed her to her death.

Radha was arrested by the police. Shanavi was the daughter of her husband from his first marriage.

An FIR has been registered against Radha under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A detailed probe has been launched into the matter.

Man Kills Daughter In Fit Of Anger In Mumbai:

A similar incident surfaced from Mumbai's Kurla in February this year, where a man threw his daughter to the ground in a fit of anger during a fight with his wife. The child was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead upon arrival. The accused Parvez Siddiqui was arrested by the police.