BJP wants to topple state governments, 'using paramilitary forces to send black money', says CM Ahok Gehlot

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 05:14 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has made serious allegations against BJP and Paramilitary Forces. The chief minister has said that the BJP wants to topple the governments of states, and for that, the Centre is using paramilitary forces and police to send black money.

The BJP has strongly condemned the statement of Gehlot and said the allegation is baseless and Gehlot should come up with evidence instead of mere allegations.

In a flag hoisting ceremony on Independence day on Monday, Gehlot said, "What do they do, do you know? They apprehend paramilitary forces or policemen where they (BJP) have their governments. They bring money in trucks and take them to the backyard of the BJP office. The vehicle belongs to the police, so no one stops it."

"This is a big conspiracy. Congress workers need not panic, the truth is with you," added Gehlot.

Speaking about demonetization in India, Gehlot alleged, "The prime minister announced demonetization in the country but why did he start the 2,000 rupee note? It is because, in the transportation of rupees, 2,000 rupee notes will occupy less space, that is why it was done."

Hitting back at Gehlot, Rajasthan state president Satish Punia said, "Gehlot is disturbed due to the insecurity and the factionalism in the Congress party. He not only targeted a national party but paramilitary forces with baseless allegations."

The deputy leader of the opposition Rajendra Rathore said that Gehlot should have come up with evidence before making such baseless allegations. "Gehlot has demoralised and insulted the forces with such a rude statement and should apologize," said Rathore.

article-image
