Freebies are not revdis, PM Modi insulted people: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Calling PM a master in marketing, Gehlot questioned the Gujarat model and called it a hoax

Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, August 11, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot | PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has attacked PM Narendra Modi and alleged that the latter has insulted people by calling freebies 'revdis'.

"Prime Minister should not have stated distributing revdi. These are not revdis. The PM has insulted crores of people by speaking about the jumla of revdi. Are they begging?,’ said Gehlot talking to media in Delhi on Thursday.

Gehlot advocated for the social security of people and said, "My thinking is to bring the concept of social security in the country like abroad. Give weekly money to the elderly, widows and unemployed in the country. it is a difficult task but possible to an extent." "The situation is very serious and has worsened due to unemployment, inflation," added Gehlot.

Calling PM a master in marketing, Gehlot questioned the Gujarat model and called it a hoax. Gehlot said, "Find out what was the Gujarat model. The Gujarat model was a betrayal to the country. Today people are longing for jobs there. Employees are not getting full salaries in Gujarat," he said.

Gehlot said that the corruption in the NDA government has crossed the limits. "Corruption has increased 10 times more than during the UPA regime. They are looting, but no one is speaking out of fear," he said.

