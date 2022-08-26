BJP VP Dilip Ghosh now takes new stand on CBI

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh | ANI Photo

Kolkata: BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Friday took a new stand on the CBI and said that the CBI is the "ultimate".

"CBI is ultimate and even the Calcutta High Court has kept faith in it. "No corrupt leaders will be spared in the CBI probe," said Ghosh.

Asked a couple of days back, he said something about'setting’ with CBI, to which Ghosh said that when the problem "doesn't" get solved, then people make such claims.

It may be noted that on August 21, adding to new controversy Ghosh said that CBI has been probing several scams in the state for a long time but ‘proper’ results were not seen.

"A setting was done with CBI officials and a few officials worked according to the setting. There is a price tag for everyone, and after the central government came to know about this, several reshuffles were made. The Union Finance Ministry has now sent the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe several scams, "said Ghosh.

Ghosh even claimed that at least 60 BJP workers were killed during the post-poll violence, but no proper result was seen in the CBI probe.

Slamming Ghosh, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that Ghosh is suffering from a "mental problem".

"Ghosh is uneducated and doesn’t know what to say or when. He didn’t know that CBI is a central agency and, following steps from central leaders, he was changing his statement. "Ghosh is suffering from a mental problem," slammed Roy.

Senior CPI (M) leader and politburo member Sujan Chakraborty claimed that "setting" with the CBI was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.