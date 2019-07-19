BJP trying to abduct democracy in broad daylight in Karnataka: Congress

New Delhi: Amid the crucial floor test of the 13-month-old Congress-Janata Dal-Secular government in Karnataka, the Congress on Thursday accused the BJP of abducting democracy in the broad daylight by using money and muscle power to throttle the mandate of an elected government.

Raising concerns that have emerged following the Supreme Court ruling, the Congress leader asked, "Can a floor test take place when the whip has been nullified?" He said the court in its judgement has said that 15 members of the Assembly who have quit ought not to be compelled to participate in the proceedings of the ongoing session of the House and an option should be given to them that they can take part in the said proceedings or opt to remain out of the same.

"As a result, the Congress party's authority to issue and enforce a whip has been effectively nullified. This concern manifested itself today when the rebel MLAs, on the diktats of the BJP, took advantage of the court's order and avoided participating in the floor test," said Surjewala. "How can the Congress enforce its rights under Schedule 10 of the Constitution to issue a whip if some members have been exempt from complying with the constitutionally mandated whip?" he questioned.