BJP to send Union Ministers to West Bengal as part of its ‘booth sashaktikaran’ drive

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Photo: PTI

Kolkata: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP is sending several central ministers to sensitive booths in Bengal to strengthen the organization and to boost the morale of the party workers.

According to party sources, after Smriti Irani, Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is one of the key central BJP leaders, is visiting Kolkata on July 21 and will stay till July 23.

The party sources also confirmed that the Union Civil Aviation Minister will look after the ‘booth sashaktikaran’ in Dum Dum near Kolkata.

“Parts of Dum Dum Lok Sabha are still a stronghold of BJP. Scindia will visit this constituency for three days just like Smriti Irani had made a three days visit to Howrah," sources said.

The BJP sources also said that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is given the charge of looking after all the sensitive booths in the state with other ministers also visiting the different Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Dharmendra Pradhan individually will look after Kolkata (North), Jadavpur. MoS Education Kapil Patil will see Kolkata (South) apart from Howrah, Smriti Zubin Irani will also look after Uluberia and Serampore. Pankaj Chowdhury will take care of Arambagh, Pratima Bhowmick will look after Diamond Harbour and Tamluk, Birendra Kumar will take care of Malda and Asansol,” added the party sources.

It may be noted that Smriti Irani after her three days visit to Howrah had claimed that after talking to the common people she had learnt that several people of Howrah are still deprived of central schemes. She had even spoken with the district administration about the distress of people.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, however, mentioned that this ‘booth sashaktikaran’ is being done by BJP across the country.