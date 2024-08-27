BJP To Launch Nationwide Membership Drive From September 2

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to launch a nationwide membership drive from September 2.

Party sources said that Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 will be launched in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2, in the national capital.

Sources said that under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda, a national workshop was conducted on August 17, 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also attended the workshop. In the workshop, many activities were discussed as part of Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024.

About The Primary Membership

As per the sources, primary membership would be done through missed calls (8800002024), the NaMo App, QR codes, and traditional application forms, ensuring that people in areas with limited mobile coverage or those without mobile phones can participate.

A National Team, under the convenorship of Vinod Tawde, National General Secretary, has been formed to oversee the campaign. State, District, and Mandal teams, along with Morchas and Cells, will also be established, with a focus on media, social media, and IT coordination.

The membership drive will be conducted in two phases--September 2 to September 25 and October 1 to October 15. Each phase will target specific milestones, ensuring a comprehensive reach across the country.

The campaign will set membership targets for each unit, from Booth to State levels, based on the party's performance in recent elections.

About The Workshops Conducted On Different Levels

Notably, State workshops were conducted on August 19 to 21 and district workshops on August 22 to 24, whereas, Mandal workshops have to be conducted on August 25 to 27. On August 31, a meeting of Page Pramukhs is also to be held at all booths to prepare for the campaign.

Joined in by VP cum In-Charge Sadasyata Abhiyan Miss Junty Singpho ji & District President Shri @NamchoomSujana ji, continued our सदस्यता अभियान कार्यशाला - 2024 successfully at Gunanagar, 46-Chongkham Mandal along with Mandal Office Bearers, Senior Leaders, Mahila Mandals &… pic.twitter.com/Y216XBgC6p — Chau Zingnu Namchoom (@ZingnuChau) August 26, 2024

Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024, a membership drive campaign, was launched today, which was organized by the BJP Bishnupur District at its office. Shri @KonthoujamG, Smt @AShardaDevi, President @BJP4Manipur, and Shri @Robindro22 were joined in the Abhiyan. pic.twitter.com/FMq7Etd9Fe — Shah Nawazkhan (@ShahNawazKhanMM) August 25, 2024

Sources informed that after the inauguration on 2nd September, Abhiyan has to be inaugurated in all States on the 3rd or 4th of September & Districts on the 5th or 6th September.

A "Sadasyata Sahayogi" (Membership Assistant) will be appointed for every Shakti Kendra, responsible for overseeing the "Mahasampark" (Grand Outreach) phase from September 10 to September 17.

Also, the first 15 days of the campaign will focus on door-to-door outreach at every booth before moving on to larger public activities.

Periodic Review Meetings To Be Held To Bost Campaign's Effectiveness

The party has decided that periodic review meetings will be held to boost the campaign's effectiveness, with a significant emphasis on media and social media outreach.

Sources said that a national team formed for the campaign includes Vinod Tawde as the convenor, with Rekha Verma, Dushyant Gautam, Atul Garg, and D Purandeswari appointed as co-convenors. Whereas, Rituraj Sinha, Arvind Menon, Vijaya Rahatkar, and Rajdeep Roy YY.

Sources said that BJP's Sadasyata Abhiyan - 2024 is poised to be a landmark effort in expanding the party's base and galvanizing its supporters. The party aims to consolidate its position as a dominant force in Indian politics.

It is pertinent to note that the BJP has historically formed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre for three consecutive terms under PM Modi's leadership. The party attributes this success to its commitment to inclusive growth, focusing on the welfare of the marginalized through initiatives like GYAN (Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata, Nari), which remains central to the Prime Minister's vision for Bharat's forward march.

BJP Notices Significant Growth In The Last Decade

Over the last decade, the BJP has seen significant growth in its organizational footprint nationwide. It has become the world's largest political party by membership, with booth-level committees operating in the majority of the country's 10.5 lakh polling booths. The party boasts the largest number of elected representatives, from Members of Parliament to Panchayat members. The guiding principle of "Seva hi Sangathan" (Service is Organization), as emphasized by PM Modi, continues to inspire party workers to fulfil their political and social duties with unwavering dedication.