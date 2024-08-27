 MP: BJP Holds 'Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat' Workshop, Aims to Boost Membership During Sangathan Parva
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: BJP Holds 'Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat' Workshop, Aims to Boost Membership During Sangathan Parva

MP: BJP Holds 'Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat' Workshop, Aims to Boost Membership During Sangathan Parva

Each party worker should make 200 members from each booth during the Sangathan Parva, he said, adding that for the BJP workers, nation is first.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on “Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat’ was held in the BJP district office on Friday. The workshop was held as part of Sangathan Parva. Divisional in-charge of the party Pankaj Joshi said that under Sangathan Parva, part of the party’s membership, every worker should reach each booth and make as many members as possible.

Each party worker should make 200 members from each booth during the Sangathan Parva, he said, adding that for the BJP workers, nation is first. Party in-charge in the district Seema Singh Jadaun said that the party workers must bring each booth to the top position in terms of making members.

Read Also
Opposition Leaders Present Evidence Of Corruption Against Nagar Palika; Demand Chairperson's...
article-image

Party’s district president Madhavdas Agarwal said that the BJP workers would complete the target for the membership. According to Agarwal, there were 96 lakh members of the party in MP, and, in Narmadapuram, the number was 1.08 lakh. A committee consisting of four members has been set up for a membership drive, he said, adding that the drive will continue in three phases.

He further said that 50 people should be made active members and that the MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives have been given targets for membership drive. According to Agarwal, at the division, the target is to make 8,000 members. Rajo Malviya, Akhilesh Khandelwal, Rajendra Hardenia, district general secretary Prasanna Harne, legislator Thakurdas Nagwanshi and others were present on the occasion.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted