MP: BJP Holds 'Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat' Workshop, Aims to Boost Membership During Sangathan Parva

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on “Sashakt BJP Viksit Bharat’ was held in the BJP district office on Friday. The workshop was held as part of Sangathan Parva. Divisional in-charge of the party Pankaj Joshi said that under Sangathan Parva, part of the party’s membership, every worker should reach each booth and make as many members as possible.

Each party worker should make 200 members from each booth during the Sangathan Parva, he said, adding that for the BJP workers, nation is first. Party in-charge in the district Seema Singh Jadaun said that the party workers must bring each booth to the top position in terms of making members.

Party’s district president Madhavdas Agarwal said that the BJP workers would complete the target for the membership. According to Agarwal, there were 96 lakh members of the party in MP, and, in Narmadapuram, the number was 1.08 lakh. A committee consisting of four members has been set up for a membership drive, he said, adding that the drive will continue in three phases.

He further said that 50 people should be made active members and that the MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives have been given targets for membership drive. According to Agarwal, at the division, the target is to make 8,000 members. Rajo Malviya, Akhilesh Khandelwal, Rajendra Hardenia, district general secretary Prasanna Harne, legislator Thakurdas Nagwanshi and others were present on the occasion.