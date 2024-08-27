Opposition Leaders Present Evidence Of Corruption Against Nagar Palika; Demand Chairperson's Resignation

Representative Image | Adobe

Harda (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition in Nagar Palika Amar Rochlani and Congress’s district unit president Om Patel held a press conference to provide proof of corruption charges against the civic body after its chairperson Bharti Kamedia demanded it.

She reportedly said that if the charges were proved, she would resign. After the alleged corruption charges were brought against her she said that she would resign if the charges were proved. Rochlani said that he had complained to the district administration about the purchase of chemicals by the Nagar Palika at higher rates.

Rochlani further said that the civic body had purchased electrical goods at higher rates. He alleged that the civic body gave higher rent for JCB from 2019 to 2023 besides the records of hiring JCB were not made properly. The department should have put up a demand note for hiring a JCB machine, he said, adding that according to information received through RTI a bogus demand note was put up.

A councillor Ahad Khan who was also present at the press conference said that even BJP members of the Nagar Palika had complained about the purchase of three tractors and hand pump. According to reports the actual cost of the hand pump was Rs 11 lakh, but it had been purchased for Rs 51 lakh, Ahmad alleged.