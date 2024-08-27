BJP Ka Bhrashtachar, Sabke Paise Gaye Dakaar: Akhilesh Yadav Takes Jibe At Saffron Party Over 'Samajwadi Bank Balance' Remark

Samajwadi Party leader and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "PM Cares" fund after Bhartiya Janata party (BJP) put out a post on X attacking SP leader over "1500 %" increase in his wealth in last 20 year.

Responding to BJP's post, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Ek tha bina hisab-kitab ka care fund. Janta ne jiska naam rakha 'unfair fund'(There was an unaccounted Care Fund, The public named it the 'Unfair Fund).

"BJP's corruption digested everone's money," he added.

Akhilesh Yadav's response comes hours after the BJP, in a post on X, shared a graphic showing the growth in his wealth over the past 20 years. The caption read, "Is this how 'Samaj' benefits?"

The graphic featured an image of Akhilesh Yadav with the text "Samajwadi Bank Balance!" on the left side. On the right, it showed that his wealth was Rs 2.3 crore in 2004, increasing to Rs 39 crore in 2024, indicating a growth of approximately 1500%.

Yesterday, Kannauj MP criticised UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ‘Batenge to katenge’ remark made during public meeting.

Condeming the UP CM's statement he said, "The job of responsible people is to protect from fear, not to spread fear.If these are someone's personal views then they are wrong and if they are those of his party then they are even more wrong. In this atmosphere of fear created by BJP rule, has the double engine hidden itself somewhere? Disgraceful statement!"

What CM Yogi Adityanath said?

Raking up the coup in Bangladesh, UP CM Adityanath said that the same mistakes should not be repeated here. "Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge toh nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge (Divided, we will be slaughtered. If we remain united, we will be secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity)," he said in Agra.