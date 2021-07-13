BJP seeks Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar's intervention over Mukul Roy’s appointment PAC chief; 8 BJP MLAs quit from Assembly committees

Kolkata: After resigning from eight committees and standing committees from West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari along with other MLAs visited West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek his intervention over the alleged undemocratic move of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

“After 1967 the PAC chairman post was given to the opposition. Creating history the TMC is trying to suppress the voice of BJP. Rule 302 says it’s mandatory to give the post to the opposition and TMC is violating the rule for which as a protest the BJP MLAs resigned from other committees and they didn’t even ask any nomination from us which is a violation of democracy also,” stated Suvendu.

Notably, earlier this day, as per saffron camp’s instruction eight BJP MLAs including Mihir Goswami, Manoj Tigga and Krishna Kalyani had tendered their resignations from the Chairmanship of the Assembly Committees and Standing Committees of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Slamming the Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay, Suvendu said that the Speaker is forcibly trying to prove that Mukul Roy’s name had been suggested by the BJP.

“Everyone knows that Mukul Roy had joined TMC and even on Twitter he had written that he is the leader of TMC so why will the BJP nominate him. TMC gave 14 names and BJP gave 6 names but the Speaker now is saying that BJP had given seven names including Mukul Roy,” further mentioned the Leader of Opposition. He also said that once anti-defection law becomes active then the Speaker also can’t save Mukul Roy.

It can be recalled that BJP wanted economist and BJP Balurghat MLA Ashok Lahiri to be the PAC chairman.

Mentioning that just to hide the unscrupulous doings of the TMC, the ruling party had made the chairman from their party.

“TMC is not bothered about people’s money. CAG report is not submitted since 2017 and from 2012-13 GTA audit is also not done. We have even consulted with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about this and we will send all the details to him and President Ram Nath Kovind by next week. We will also send the details to all the LoPs and Speakers of other states soon,” added Suvendu.

Meanwhile, taking a potshot at the BJP MLAs, TMC MLA Tapas Roy said that the new MLAs of the saffron camp don't know anything as even the Governor cannot interfere in the functioning of the House.

“Speaker is the last word in the House and nobody can dictate terms to him. The Governor has nothing to do in the Assembly. They can visit anyone but can’t do anything,” said the TMC MLA.