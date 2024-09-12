 BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Know About Them Here
BJP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates For Haryana Assembly Elections 2024; Know About Them Here

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 11:48 AM IST
Representational Pic | File

Chandigarh: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) late Wednesday released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

The party has fielded Rohtash Jangra from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav from Mahendragarh and Satish Fagna from Faridabad NIT.

Party Releases Its 2nd List Of 21 Candidates

Earlier on September 10, the party released its second list of 21 candidates.

According to the second list of the BJP, the party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Poghat from the Julana Assembly seat.

The party has decided to field Pawan Saini from Naraingarh, Jai Bhagwan Sharma from Pehowa, Satpal Jamba from Pundri, Yogendra Rana from Assandh, Devender Kaushik from Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat from Rai, Pradeep Sangwan Baroda, Captain Yogesh Bairagi from Julana, Krishna Kumar Bedi from Narwana (SC).

The list also includes the names of Sardar Baldev Singh from Dabwali, Amir Chand Mehta from Ellenabad, Manish Grover from Rohtak, Om Prakash Yadav from Narnaul, Krishna Kumar from Bawal (SC), Bimla Chaudhary from Pataudi (SC), Sanjay Singh from Nuh, Naseem Ahmad from Ferozepur Jhirka, Aizaz Khan from Punahana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) and Dhanesh Adlakha from Badkhal.

About Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5 and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.

