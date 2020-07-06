BJP President JP Nadda hits latest salvo at Rahul Gandhi; says dynasty will never let anyone in Congress grow

BJP president JP Nadda on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that dynasty will never let anyone in Congress grow.

Nadda also said that Rahul Gandhi "has not attended" a single meeting of Parliament's standing committee on defence but continues to "demoralise" the nation and question the valour of armed forces.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda wrote: "Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do."