BJP nominates Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh as its Rajya Sabha candidates

The BJP has named former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. Both individuals had become part of the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet after a reshuffle was undertaken earlier this year.

Sonowal presently serves as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as the Minister of AYUSH. Murugan who had previously been the state president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit was appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:29 AM IST