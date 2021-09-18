e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

BJP nominates Sarbananda Sonowal from Assam and L Murugan from Madhya Pradesh as its Rajya Sabha candidates

FPJ Web Desk
BJP flag | PTI

The BJP has named former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Union Minister of State Dr. L Murugan as its Rajya Sabha candidates from Assam and Madhya Pradesh respectively. Both individuals had become part of the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet after a reshuffle was undertaken earlier this year.

Sonowal presently serves as the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways as well as the Minister of AYUSH. Murugan who had previously been the state president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit was appointed as a Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying as well as the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:29 AM IST
