BJP needs to be thrown in Bay of Bengal, says Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao; slams Centre over Budget 2022

Expressing disappointment over the Union Budget 2022-23, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said that BJP-led Centre needs to be "removed and thrown in the Bay of Bengal".

"BJP (at Centre) needs to be removed and thrown in the Bengal sea (Bay of Bengal). We will do whatever is needful for the country; will not sit silent. This is democracy. Our PM is very short-sighted," K Chandrashekar Rao was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

While hinting at entering the national politics, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao said that there is need for qualitative (leadership) change in the country.

"I will be going to Mumbai to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to hold talks over it. We will start working on what exactly this country needs. I am a strong believer that our country is strong and wherever there is a need, our country reacts. There is a requirement for change. Requirement for revolution in the country. Until and unless we fight, we will not get the change," he said.

"We have to rewrite our Constitution. Nayi Soch, Naya Samvidhan should be brought in. The Constitution needs to be strengthened," he added further.

Last week, K Chandrashekar Rao had expressed strong protest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules and said that the move is against the federal polity of our Constitution.

"The proposed amendments militate against the federal structure of our constitution both in letter and spirit. Further, the proposed amendments will also seriously erode the All-India Service character of the IAS. IPS and IFS. Telangana State Government therefore strongly opposes the proposed amendments. This is a dangerous move that is against the constitutional framework and spirit of cooperative federalism. If the proposed amendments are effected by the Government of India, the State Governments would be reduced to be insignificant entities," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 10:02 AM IST