 All India Muslim Jamaat Chief Calls Haridwar 'No Entry Boards' Communal, Threat To Harmony | VIDEO
All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi objected to alleged signboards in Haridwar barring non-Hindus from religious places, calling them communal and divisive. He said such steps harm Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and go against India’s traditions of coexistence. Razvi urged the Uttarakhand govt and municipal authorities to remove the boards and keep public spaces inclusive.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
Lucknow: All India Muslim Jamaat chief Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Monday strongly objected to the installation of boards in Haridwar allegedly barring the entry of non-Hindus at religious sites, calling the move communal and harmful to Hindu-Muslim brotherhood.

In a statement, Razvi said Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri and other religious places have traditionally been venues for worship, rituals and festivals, where people follow their faith according to their own beliefs. “Everyone has the right to practice their faith in their own way. There is no problem or objection to religious programmes being organised,” he said.

However, he expressed concern over what he described as a “new tradition” being introduced in the holy city. “Boards have been put up at several places, allegedly by the municipal corporation, stating that the entry of non-Hindus is prohibited. Putting up such boards encourages communal forces and works to end Hindu-Muslim brotherhood,” Razvi said.

He asserted that India’s social fabric is built on coexistence and shared history. “Hindus and Muslims in this country have always lived together. From the failed uprising of 1857 to Independence in 1947 and later national challenges, Hindus and Muslims have stood shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

Razvi alleged that such signboards promote hatred and division. He urged the authorities to remove them and ensure that public and religious spaces remain inclusive, in keeping with India’s constitutional values and long-standing traditions of communal harmony.

He also appealed to the Uttarakhand government and the Haridwar municipal authorities to clarify their position and take immediate steps to prevent the spread of what he called “discriminatory practices” in a city revered by millions.

