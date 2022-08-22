e-Paper Get App

BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a dig at his party on unemployment, corruption and inflation

In an apparent dig at his own party, Gandhi said he is working for an India where children and youth get respect, and where nobody is compelled to bow his head for help

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 11:09 AM IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi | PTI

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said he will continue his fight against unemployment, corruption and inflation until they cease to exist.

In an apparent dig at his own party, Gandhi said he is working for an India where children and youth get respect, and where nobody is compelled to bow his head for help.

"Until employment ceases to exist in this country and your children don't get jobs, my 'sangarsh' (fight) will continue. We will also continue our fight against corruption," he said at a programme here.

"We will not allow the sacrifice of our ancestors go in vain. Time has come for the people to raise their voice against basic problems, injustice and corruption," he added.

During his Pilibhit tour, Gandhi inaugurated an indoor sports hall constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and also interacted with members of the urban local body.

Varun gandhi has been attacking BJP for a while now

This may be the latest swipe by the Philibit MP at his own party, but it isn't the first.

Earlier this month, Gandhi countered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Revdi' jibe at the Opposition. After a BJP MP said in parliament that the government must be congratulated for providing free ration to people, Gandhi hit out at the centre, comparing this with the huge sum of bad loans written off in the past five years.

Prior to that, he targeted the party's government in Uttar Pradesh over allegations of question paper leak during a recruitment drive for government employees.

He had also criticised the government's move to scrap railway concession to the elderly, the introduction of GST on packaged food items and the centre's new recruitment scheme for armed forces, 'Agnipath'.

(with inputs from PTI)

