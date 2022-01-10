BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tests positive for COVID-19

BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP informed about the COVID-19 positive report on Monday with a Tweet. Rathore added that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

कोरोना के हल्के लक्षण महसूस होने पर test कराया। रिपोर्ट positive आयी है। मैंने स्वयं को isolate कर लिया है।



पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, कृपया स्वयं को isolate करें तथा अपना test कराएं। — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) January 10, 2022

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST