Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tests positive for COVID-19

FPJ Web Desk
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore | UNI PHOTO-57u

BJP leader and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore tested positive for COVID-19.

The MP informed about the COVID-19 positive report on Monday with a Tweet. Rathore added that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself.

More to Follow.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:28 AM IST
