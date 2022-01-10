'Centre committed to...': Mansukh Mandaviya as India begins administering precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the government is committed to provide ‘extra security cover’ to health care and frontline workers as India begins administering ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The drive to administer precautionary dose to health care and frontline personnel, as well as citizens in the age group of 60 and above, is commencing today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to provide an extra layer of security to our health care and frontline workers.”

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:57 AM IST