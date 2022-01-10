e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins reprieve, Australian Judge briefly delays deportationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:57 AM IST

'Centre committed to...': Mansukh Mandaviya as India begins administering precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that the government is committed to provide ‘extra security cover’ to health care and frontline workers as India begins administering ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mansukh Mandaviya said: "The drive to administer precautionary dose to health care and frontline personnel, as well as citizens in the age group of 60 and above, is commencing today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to provide an extra layer of security to our health care and frontline workers.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 09:57 AM IST
Advertisement