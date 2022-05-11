BJP MP Diya Kumari claims land on which Taj Mahal was built originally belonged to Jaipur Royal family

Jaipur: Amidst all the claims about the Taj Mahal, the Jaipur Royal Family has claimed that the Taj Mahal is built on their property. Diya Kumari, a member of the Royal Family and BJP MP said, "We had a palace on that land. It is good that someone has appealed to open the doors of the Taj Mahal, the truth will come out."



Talking to the media in Jaipur on Wednesday, Diya Kumari claimed that she has documents which show that there was a palace of the Jaipur Royal Family which was taken over by Shah Jahan.



Diya Kumari said, "Even today, if a government acquires any land, it gives compensation in return for it. I have heard that he had compensated, but at that time there was no law to appeal against him or do anything against him as he was the ruler at that time. Now it is good that someone raised their voice and filed a petition in the court."



She said- "If documents are needed, they are there in the record room of trust of the former royal family of Jaipur. If the court orders, we will give the documents. It is clear in the documents that it was our property that Shah Jahan acquired."



On the question of the existence of any temple there, Diya Kumari said, "I have not seen all the documents yet, but that property belonged to our family."



It is to mention here that when the issue arose regarding the descendants of Ram during the Ayodhya temple issue, it was claimed by the Jaipur Royal Family that they are the descendants of Ram and they are ready to testify this in court as well.



On the question of whether the Taj Mahal should be demolished,

MP Diya Kumari said- "I will not say that the Taj Mahal should be demolished, but its rooms should be opened. Some rooms in the Taj Mahal are closed. Some parts are sealed there for a long time. It should be inquired into as to know what was there and what was not. All those facts will be established only after a proper inquiry.



On the question of whether a petition will be moved in the court on behalf of the former royal family of Jaipur, she said, "we are looking into it now. We will examine what steps should be taken."

