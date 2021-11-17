e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 301 deaths in last 24 hoursMumbai, Pune likely to receive rainfall between November 17 to 19Delhi Air Quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 379
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:11 PM IST

BJP MLAs stage walkout in West Bengal Assembly after Speaker refuses to admit series of adjournment motions

BJP's Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul said duty on liquor has been reduced in the state, but the government did not decrease the VAT on petrol and diesel.
PTI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

BJP MLAs staged a walkout in the West Bengal assembly on Wednesday after Speaker Biman Banerjee refused to admit a series of adjournment motions moved by the opposition parties over a host of issues, including the reduction in duty on liquor while ignoring taxes on fuel.

Reading out one of the adjournment motions, BJP's Asansol South MLA Agnimitra Paul said duty on liquor has been reduced in the state, but the government did not decrease the VAT on petrol and diesel.

BJP's Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh moved an adjournment motion over post-poll violence in the state. Another motion was moved over the unemployment situation in the state.

As the speaker refused to admit the adjournment motions, the BJP MLAs trooped into the Well, shouting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Amid the din, they walked out of the House.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters outside the House that the state government was trying to lead the youth of the state to the wrong path by slashing liquor prices by up to 30 per cent.

This move will ruin many families of the state, he said.

He said that the state government should immediately reduce VAT on fuel as prices of commodities are skyrocketing.

He claimed that the unemployment situation in the state was precarious, alleging the government was not providing jobs to those belonging to the OBC category.

The BJP's north Bengal MLAs will move an adjournment motion on Thursday, highlighting the plight of tea garden workers in the state, Adhikari announced.

ALSO READ

West Bengal: Idols found vandalised in Swarupnagar leads to protest in area West Bengal: Idols found vandalised in Swarupnagar leads to protest in area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:11 PM IST
Advertisement