BJP MLA's daughter misbehaves with traffic cops after jumping signal in Bengaluru

Screen grab

A video has surfaced online from Bengaluru where a daughter of BJP MLA Aravind Nimbavali is misbehaving with Bengaluru cops. She was stopped by the cops for jumping the traffic signal in a BMW. She also misbehaved with the local media for covering the issue.

The MLA's daughter was constantly arguing with the officer over traffic rule violation, in turn, the officer showed her the evidence and collected Rs 10,000 fine.

"I want to go now. Don't hold the car. You can't put a case on me for overtaking. This is MLA vehicle. We haven't driven rash. My father is Aravind Limbavali," she was heard saying in the video.

Intially the girl said that she did not have any money but later one of her friends travelling with her later paid the fine and they were eventually let go.

Karnataka | This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went: State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra pic.twitter.com/cBpGpHBhwj — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2022

"This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali's daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went," said State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra