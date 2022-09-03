On Camera: Bengaluru MLA verbally abuses woman for asking questions, gets her detained

Bengaluru MLA Aravind Limbavali verbally abuses woman | ANI

Karnataka BJP MLA from Bengaluru Aravind Limbavali verbally abused a Bengaluru woman and misbehaved with her when she tried to hand over a complaint letter to him regarding rainfall-related issues in Varthur.

A video of the incident has surfaced online.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday, September 2, when he was inspecting waterlogging issues in his constituency Mahadevapura.

In the video, the MLA is seen trying to snatch complaint paper from the woman multiple times and threatening her. He does snatch the letter but does not stop hurling expletives at her in Kannada.

When the woman interjected and demanded he speak respectfully, he raised his voice and said, "I know how to deal with people like you."

Limbavali is also seen shouting at the police officials saying, "Take her away, detain her."

Shockingly, the police officials who stood as spectators while Limbavali insulted the woman eventually detained her and dragged her away.

Three months ago, Limbavali's daughter was rapped for her misdemeanour with police after she violated traffic rules. Limbavali had to apologise after the video went viral.

The woman who was abused by the MLA has been identified as Ruth Sagai Mary Ameela. Speaking to the media, she said, "I've been in Congress for eight yrs now. A compound connected to our home and Rajakaluve was demolished without intimation. I asked officials to stop as it's not encroached as per documents."

Ruth then added that Limbavali had earlier gone to their place and abused her husband and asked police to detain him as well. After her husband informed her, Ruth went to speak with him but was stopped.

"He [Limbavali] asked his supporters to attack me. Now an FIR has been filed against my husband, son and me," she alleged, adding, "Police didn't take our complaint for five hours; they made us sit in the station for the duration. I'll fight the case legally, I'm a social worker and Congress member. My party came in support of me."

