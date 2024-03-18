BJP Minister Shantanu Thakur Says He 'Will Apply For Citizenship Under CAA', Trinamool Questions His Post

A statement by Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur has stirred controversy, attracting sharp reactions from the opposition Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). Bangaon MP stated that he would apply for citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act. Following the statement, the TMC questioned the need for his 'citizenship appeal' as he occupies a ministerial office.

A statement of Union Minister of State Shantanu Takuar has stirred the controversy, attracting sharp reaction from opposition Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). Shantanu Thakur has stated that that he would apply for citizenship through CAA. Following the statement, TMC questioned the need for his 'citizenship appeal', as he occupies the ministerial office.

“One can apply for citizenship by taking a character certificate or related papers from any registered social organisation. We will give them citizenship. Even I will also apply for citizenship, although my great-grandmother took citizenship through migration, I don't need to apply,” the BJP Minister Shantanu Takuar said on Saturday.

In response to criticism from opposition leaders, he justified his statement by explaining that his appeal was merely a symbolic gesture aimed at countering false propaganda surrounding the implementation of the CAA and establishing a precedent.

On Sunday, TMC leader Bratya Basu raised doubts about Thakur's statement, questioning the necessity for him to seek citizenship again if he has been a citizen and holding a ministerial position for the past few years.

Another Trinamool Minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya, also expressed skepticism about the statement. She was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "We are waiting for when Shantanu Thakur will apply because as soon as he applies, his ministership ends as he is no longer a citizen of India..."

Thakur, whose ancestors hailed from Bangladesh, declared his intention to apply for citizenship under the recently notified law by the central government.

"I will apply because of the propaganda, what Mamata Banerjee is doing, I want to see if I can be deprived of facilities after applying for citizenship," said the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

He also accused the Trinamool Congress of spreading fear among the public regarding the CAA.

The CAA, which was notified by the central government on March 11, facilitates faster citizenship for immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, but restricts it to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, or Christian.

Opposition parties have criticised it as a discriminatory law for excluding individuals from the Muslim community.