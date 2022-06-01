BJP makes Union ministers in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls

The BJP on Wednesday appointed Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat its in-charge for Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan and Haryana respectively, two states which are headed for a keen contest with the entry of party-backed independents.

The party also appointed Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in-charge for Rajya Sabha elections in Maharashtra, another state headed for a contest.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed in-charge for the polls in Karnataka.

The polling day, June 10, is going to be full of fireworks across these states.

In Rajasthan, where the Congress has fielded Randeep Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari, electing the third candidate will now be a tricky affair as media baron, Subhash Chandra, with the backing of the BJP, has queered the pitch. As of now, Congress has 108 MLAs, BJP 71, Independents 13, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the CPI(M) and the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 1.

In Haryana, factionalism cast a shadow on Congress leader Ajay Maken, as the Congress, with 31 MLAs, has just enough strength to see him through. But again Mr .Kartikeya Sharma has been fielded as an additional candidate who will make it tough for Mr. Maken.

Karnataka will see a different kind of chaos over the polls, with the Congress and the BJP both fielding "extra" candidates. With four berths at stake, each candidate requires 45 votes to win. The BJP, with 119 MLAs, can get two MPs elected easily - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and actor Jaggesh. On the other hand, the Congress, with around 69 MLAs, can also get one candidate elected easily - former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh.

In Maharashtra too, allies Shiv Sena and NCP are said to be unhappy over the Congress's choice of Imran Pratapgarhi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh.