BJP legislative party meeting today to choose next Gujarat CM: Here's what we know so far

A day after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stepped down from his post, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi and Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar are scheduled to visit the state as Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) central observers on Sunday, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP legislative party meeting will also be held today to choose the new Chief Minister.

On Saturday, Rupani met Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted his resignation from the post of state Chief Minister.

It is not clear what prompted the development in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state where elections to the 182-member Assembly are due in December 2022.

Rupani (65), the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister - his second stint as CM - in December 2017.

BJP's general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and Gujarat state unit in-charge Bhupender Yadav met party functionaries soon after Rupani announced his resignation.

"I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat," Rupani told reporters after meeting Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitting his resignation letter.

"I was allowed to serve the state for five years. I have contributed to the development of the state. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," Rupani said.

"In BJP, there has been a tradition that responsibilities of party workers change from time to time. I will be ready to take whatever responsibility that the party will give me in the future," Rupani said.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a common worker like me this opportunity to serve the people of the state as chief minister," Rupani said.

Asked about reasons for his resignation, Rupani said, "In BJP, it is like a relay race for party workers. One gives the baton to the other." On who will be the next chief minister, Rupani said that the party will decide about it.

He denied that he had any differences with state BJP president C R Patil.

Rupani comes from the Jain community which has around two per cent population in the state. There is speculation that his successor may be from the patidar community.

A decision on the next Chief Minister is likely to be made on Sunday after the meeting of MLAs. But sources told news agency ANI that Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Minister RC Faldu, state BJP chief CR Patil, and state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia are been seen as possible choices for new chief minister.

Union health minister Mandaviya, who like Patel belongs to the influential Patidar community, is considered a front-runner for the CM's post.

Rupani first became the chief minister on August 7, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Rupani, who completed five years in office on August 7 this year, was present at the inauguration on Saturday of Sardardham Bhavan where Modi was present virtually.

Rupani is the fifth BJP CM leaving office since the pandemic began. The saffron party had also replaced Lingayat stalwart B S Yediyurappa as Karnataka CM with another Lingayat leader Basavaraj S Bommai.

In Uttarakhand, it replaced two Thakur chief ministers with another Thakur leader, and speculation was rife that Rupani, who comes from a numerically insignificant Jain community, may make way for a Patidar, the largest community in the western state.

Assam also saw the BJP replacing its chief minister of five years Sarbananda Sonowal with Himanta Biswa Sarma following the assembly elections earlier this year. However, this was considered more a case of the party rewarding Sarma than it taking any dim view of his predecessor, who was later made a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:48 AM IST