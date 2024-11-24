BJP-Led NDA Sweeps Assam By-Polls, Wins All 5 Seats

(BJP) supporters celebrate as NDA leads in Assam Assembly by-polls | ANI

The ruling coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) celebrated a significant victory as they emerged victorious in all five assembly by-elections held in Assam.

As the final results of all five by-poll seats in Assam were declared on Saturday evening, a wave of jubilation swept across Bongaigaon, Dholai, Sidli, Behali, and Samaguri. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victories in all five constituencies, sparking widespread celebrations among party supporters.

Streets came alive with the beats of dhols, bursts of fireworks, and chants of victory, as jubilant crowds thronged party offices draped in saffron hues.

For the BJP, these wins are more than just electoral triumphs—they are a resounding affirmation of their influence in the state, setting the stage for an energised campaign ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Fielding candidates in Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai, while leaving the other two seats—Bongaigaon and Sidli—for its NDA partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL), the ruling alliance swept the by-polls with a decisive 5-0 victory.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das claimed victory by a margin of 9,098 votes, while Diplu Ranjan Sarma triumphed in the hotly contested Samaguri seat by 26200 votes defeating Congress Lok Sabha MP Rokibul Hussain's son Tanzil Hussain.

Behali saw Diganta Ghatowal emerge victorious, defeating Congress' Jayanta Bora by a margin of 9,051 votes. In Sidli, UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma secured a comprehensive win with a margin of 37,016 votes the arch rival BP' Sudha Kumar Basumatary, while Diptimayee Choudhury comfortably clinched the Bongaigaon constituency with a margin of 35,164 votes defeating Congress candidate just retd IGP IPS Brajenjit Sinha.

The NDA’s 5/5 victory in the current by-elections is a resounding testament to Assam’s unwavering support for Adarniya @narendramodi Ji’s vision of good governance and development…” wrote Chief Minister Himanyta Biswa Sarma on a popular micro-blogging website, after the results were declared.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Bora conceded defeat in the by-polls but noted an increase in the party’s vote share. Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi remarked that the Congress is gaining ground in North Assam. “We will strengthen our party in the coming days. The BJP struggled hard to win these by-elections. The administration acted unilaterally throughout the process. If you think about it, no one has truly won this election—it’s more like a draw,” he stated.

The outcome of the by-polls is expected to have significant implications for the Congress' strategy as it gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Had the Congress been with the alliance, the chances of the party would have been better which was earlier accepted by Gaurav Gogoi.

After the By poll results Congress who left the United Opposition Forum ahead of By poll now have to bring the Opposition again whereas the ruling BJP will continue their alliance with AGP & UPPL.