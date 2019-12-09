BJP leads in 10 of 15 seats in Karnataka bypolls

If the leads hold good and convert into results, the BS Yediyurappa-led government is on safe grounds. The shadows of the Maha Vikas Agadi in Maharashtra has not affected Karnataka.

The BJP government needed only 5 seats to sail through, but with 10 likely to land in its kitty, the saffron party has nothing to worry about. It need not seek support of any other party.

Twelve of the 15 seats were held by the Congress and three by JD(S). The outcome of the bypoll, which recorded 67.91 per cent polling.

In Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur constituency, the BJP is facing a tough battle, but in Mahalakshmi Layout, BJP candidate K Gopalaiah is leading; so is the case in Vijayanagar, Yellapur and Gokak.

Congress candidate is leading in minority dominated Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. The party is also leading in Hunsur. BJP candidate K Sudhakar is leading in Chikkaballapur.

If the results hold good, Yediyurappa’s leadership will be unquestioned. There were talks that if the BJP does badly, he may be replaced.

But Yediyurappa will face a major problem ahead as the party will face a rebellion when it comes to accommodating the rebel Congress MLAs in the Cabinet.

There is simmering anger against the disqualified MLAs. Yediyurappa has kept cabinet seats warm for these MLAs once elected and this has angered loyalists.