BJP leaders launch offensive against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over 'bribery' allegations

BJP leaders have launched an offensive against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his allegation regarding the saffron party and its attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. BJP leaders have called out Congress and asked him sort his party’s internal issues without involving BJP.

Rajya Sabha MP and stalwart leader Om Mathur advised him to put his house in order instead of laying the blame at BJP’s doorstep. “I want to tell Gehlot that he is unable to keep his house in order. He managed to get the post og CM due to his connections in Delhi. There has been conflict within the party from the day their government was formed

It is their internal fight and he wants to lay the blame on BJP. I will advise him to get rid of his frustrations and clear the garbage from his home.”