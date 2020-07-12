BJP leaders launch offensive against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over 'bribery' allegations

BJP leaders have launched an offensive against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his allegation regarding the saffron party and its attempts to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. BJP leaders have called out Congress and asked him sort his party’s internal issues without involving BJP.
Rajya Sabha MP and stalwart leader Om Mathur advised him to put his house in order instead of laying the blame at BJP’s doorstep. “I want to tell Gehlot that he is unable to keep his house in order. He managed to get the post og CM due to his connections in Delhi. There has been conflict within the party from the day their government was formed
It is their internal fight and he wants to lay the blame on BJP. I will advise him to get rid of his frustrations and clear the garbage from his home.”
Mathur also took on Congress leader Kapil Sibal on social media. Sibal had posted on Twitter expressing concern for the party. He wrote, “Worried for our party Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables?” To this Mathur responded, “It is fun to gallop if there is greenery, otherwise the hoofs get damaged.”
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also took a jibe at Congress saying, “This is a government that is not concerned with development, it is only bothered with locking up its legislators. By blaming the BJP, chief minister Gehlot is making attempts to turn a flop film into a hit one.” Shekhawat and Gehlot both belong to Jodhpur and have contested from there.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)