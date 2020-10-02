BJP leader who promised to hug Mamata if he gets COVID-19 tests positive

In a rather prophetic turn of events, a BJP leader in West Bengal who had said that he would hug Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should he test positive for COVID-19, has indeed done so. BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra had made the comment a few days ago and soon after this, on September 28, an police complaint had been filed.

An FIR was filed before the Siliguri Police Station by the Trinamool Congress's Refugee Cell for making derogatory remarks against a woman and a Chief Minister and seeking action against Hazra. Now, as the BJP leader tests positive, one has to wonder if his earlier comments are still on his mind.