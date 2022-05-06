BJP leader Tajinder Bagga arrested by Punjab Police

Punjab Police on Friday arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan said in a tweet on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Aam Aadmi Party's Uttam Nagar MLA Naresh Balyan: "BJP leader @TajinderBagga M0), a party of the uncouth, was arrested by the Punjab Police. Had given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji the threat of "Jeene nahi denge."

Bagga is the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

According to reports, Bagga was booked by the police after AAP leader Sunny Singh filed a complaint against him. Bagga was booked for his statements against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the latter’s views on the movie “The Kashmir Files”.

