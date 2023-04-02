 BJP leader Raju Jha shot dead in West Bengal's Bardhaman
Jha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 02, 2023, 09:14 AM IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Raju Jha, was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Shaktigrah in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman on Saturday evening, the police said.

According to senior officials, the victim BJP leader, identified as Raju Jha, a Durgapur-based businessman, along with some colleagues was on his way to Kolkata when he was attacked by unidentified people outside a confectionery shop in the Shaktigarh area.

"In the car, there were three persons including Raju Jha. The motive of the accused is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway," Bardhaman SP Kamnasis Sen said.

According to the police, Jha was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Following the incident, the accused fled the spot, he added.

About Jha's political career

During the rule of the Left Front, Jha was accused of operating an illegal coal business in Silpanchal.

In the Trinamool government, various cases were also registered against him. He joined the BJP ahead of the last assembly elections in December 2021, in the presence of State President Dilip Ghosh.

Further investigation is underway, the police added.

