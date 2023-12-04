 BJP Leader In Action Mode Soon After Claiming Victory In Rajasthan Polls, Vows To Shut All Illegal Meat Shops (Watch)
BJP Leader In Action Mode Soon After Claiming Victory In Rajasthan Polls, Vows To Shut All Illegal Meat Shops (Watch)

BJP Leader In Action Mode Soon After Claiming Victory In Rajasthan Polls, Vows To Shut All Illegal Meat Shops (Watch)

Video: BJP leader seen strictly instructing an officer on phone to get all the illegal meat shops shut immediately

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 04:55 PM IST
BJP MLA on phone with an officer | @MeghUpdates

Jaipur, Rajasthan: BJP leader Balmukund Acharya sprung into strict action as soon as he won the election from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency of Jaipur. A video that's doing rounds of social media showed how Balmukund Acharya giving lessons of law to an officer on phone. In the video the BJP MLA was seen strictly instructing the officer on phone to get all the illegal meat shops shut operating on the Silver Mint Road in Jaipur immediately.

Swami Balmukund Acharya Maharaj won from Hawa Mahal

BJP's Swami Balmukund Acharya Maharaj won the election from Hawa Mahal assembly constituency of Jaipur in Rajasthan and became an MLA. BJP candidate Balamukund Acharya has defeated Congress' RR Tiwari by 974 votes in Hawamahal. BJP candidate Balamukund Acharya has defeated Congress' RR Tiwari by 974 votes in Hawamahal assembly seat.

The BJP’s strategy of fielding four Hindu priests in Rajasthan to counter the Congress' 'politics of minority appeasement' worked for the party as all four saffron-robed candidates - Balmukund Acharya from Hawa Mahal constituency, Mahant Pratap Puri from Pokhran, Otaram Dewasi from Sirohi, along with Mr. Balak Nath - won the election. Among the four victorious seers, Mr. Balak Nath is being projected as the "Yogi of Rajasthan” since he started his election campaign in Tijara, the seat the BJP won only once between the first election in 1951 and 2018.

BJP MLA receives rousing applause from supporters

In the video, Balamukund Acharya is talking to an officer on the phone and instructing him to immediately remove the open non-veg shops on Silver Mint Road. Balmukund Acharya's stern voice made an impact on his supporters to gave a rousing applause to him when he completed the conversation. Authorities have also been instructed to remove the meat carts installed on the roadside.

