BJP leader Adhikari urges to celebrate Tulsi Pujan Diwas on Christmas Day

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari | File

Kolkata: BJP leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday urged the BJP supporters to perform ‘Tulsi Pujan’ on December 25 before celebrating Christmas and also to observe Ramkrishna Paramhans ‘Kalpataru Diwas’ on January 1.

Addressing a rally at Ranaghat, the house of the Mauas, Mr Adhikari also requested people to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after performing ‘Tulsi Pujan’.

“December 25 is also the birth anniversary of former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and we should perform Tulsi Pujan and then listen to Mann Ki Baat and celebrate Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25,” said Mr Adhikari.

Referring to the various scams including the recruitment scam and without naming anyone Adhikari once again said that ‘big dacoit’ will soon be punished.

“The court had already dismissed 592 illegal recruits and on Friday more illegal job recruitments were dismissed by Calcutta High Court. Soon the number will be over 20,000 to 25,000. I would urge all those illegal recruits to gather in front of Gandhi statue at Mayo Road and we will take them to Kalighat (residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) to ask for the money these people have given as bribes to get jobs,” he mentioned.

Mr Adhikari also claimed, “My party has given me two responsibilities. First - to defeat Mamata Banerjee in the Assembly elections which I did in Nandigram and soon I will make Mamata the former Chief Minister of West Bengal.”

He also urged the people of Ranaghat to find someone’s name in the PMAY beneficiary list who doesn’t deserve it and give it to BJP leaders so that the money is refunded.