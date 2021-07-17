'BJP is unstable in Karnataka': State Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge on CM BS Yediyurappa's Delhi visit

Karnataka Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge commenting on chief minister BS Yediyurappa's Delhi visit on Saturday said the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party is unstable in the state.

Kharge said, "BJP MLAs and ministers are openly speaking of ousting the CM. I don't think this has been a situation in any state, it's been going for 7-8 months."

"It's affecting state administration," he added.

Disgruntlement in the ranks and recent meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP officials have fuelled speculation that Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa might resign from his post. And while the CM has vehemently denied the claims, reports quoting sources suggest that he had offered to quit.

While the Party has offered the post of deputy chief minister to his son B.Y. Vijayendra, Yediyurappa has apparently been insisting on the post of the state party president for him. The calculation is to go to the assembly elections under his son's leadership, thus making Vijayendra the natural choice for the CM post.

However, the chief minister has refuted rumours of his resignation saying it is not true at all.