Amid speculations about leadership change in Karnataka, CM BS Yediyurappa meets PM Modi

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi sparking off speculations once again of a leadership change in the state.

The CM met the Prime Minister after having completed his two years in office. After the meeting, reporters asked him if he was stepping down. The 78-year-old laughed off the rumours saying "I don't know of any rumour about leadership change. You tell me."

The Chief Minister is likely to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah as well while in Delhi before returning to Bengaluru on Saturday.

On his trip to Delhi, he was accompanied by his son BY Vijayendra.

A staunch supporter of Yediyurappa, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok clarified in Bengaluru about the CM’s Delhi visit saying: "Normal process. Nothing is there. There is no leadership change in Karnataka. Yediyurappa will continue. He is visiting Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister and party president and other central ministers especially Irrigation Minister. The Cauvery river issue is the major issue. That is why he is visiting Delhi."

Every now and then, talks of a leadership change surfaces in Bengaluru, but Yediyurappa has always been able to keep the rebels in their place through the support from the party high command.

Recently, the BJP's state in-charge Arun Singh had visited the state to study the situation. He had then reiterated that the Chief Minister had the backing of the party leadership and that Yediyurappa and his government had been doing good work.