'BJP has institutionalised lies...': Rahul Gandhi launches threefold attack against party

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that "BJP has institutionalised lies" and stated that the party is fudging data on coronavirus and related deaths, Gross Domestic Product figures and the recent standoff with China.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "BJP has institutionalised lies. 1. COVID-19 by restricting the testing and misreporting deaths. 2. GDP by using a new calculation method. 3. Chinese aggression by frightening the media. The illusion will break soon and India will pay the price."

The tweet by the Congress leader also had an article by an international publication attached to it.