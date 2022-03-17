BJP did not do anything for Hindu victims of 2020 Delhi riots, Kejriwal stood by everyone, says AAP

After a brother of slain IB officer Ankit Sharma was given a job in the Delhi government, the AAP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the BJP, saying it does politics in the name of Hindus but did not do anything for the community members who suffered due to the 2020 riots.

The party alleged that the large-scale violence in northeast Delhi was "a well thought-out plan and a conspiracy" of the BJP but it did not come forward to provide "any help" to Hindus who fell victims to the riots.

"We had a feeling that the BJP, which would certainly not help Muslims as it hates them, would help Hindu society. But it is very unfortunate that BJP, which only plays politics in the name of Hindus, did not come forward to help any of the Hindu families who were victims of the riots," AAP's political affairs committee and national executive member Durgesh Pathak told a press conference.

He said it was Arvind Kejriwal's government which helped the victims of the riots "in all possible way".

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal handed over a job letter to the brother of Ankit Sharma, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer who was killed during the riots.

The chief minister's office said Kejriwal had last year handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to Ankit Sharma's family.

Pathak said, "Why didn't the BJP government at the Centre do anything for his family when the IB comes under it? Ankit Sharma was a Hindu." "Every body knows that behind the Delhi riots, there was a well thought-out plan, the entire conspiracy was hatched by the BJP so that it can reap political dividends," he said.

He demanded that the BJP and its leaders apologise to the Hindu society for not helping any of the victims of Delhi riots.

The AAP leader appealed to the "Hindu society" to ask the BJP leaders seeking their votes why they did not do anything for the family of the IB officer who was killed during the riots.

"This is an eye-opener for everybody," he said and charged, "BJP and its leaders are not just against Muslims but Hindus as well." After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has sharpened its attack on the BJP with an eye on assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh later this year.

Its Delhi unit has gone into poll mode to wrest power from the BJP in civic bodies in the national capital.

While the BJP rules all the three municipal corporation in Delhi, the AAP is the main opposition party.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 08:38 PM IST