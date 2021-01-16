Bird Flu Scare: 10,500 avians culled to prevent spread in Chhattisgarh

Raipur

After the dept of veterinary sciences (CDVS) confirmed the bird flu infection in poultry samples on Thursday, it culled 10,500 birds in Gidhali, Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh is one of the 11 states where confirmed cases of avian influenza were found. Meanwhile, after the confirmed flu cases were reported, movement of poultry bir­ds in contaminated zones has been banned and steps taken to curb human movement in the zone. A 10-km range in the Gidhali zone has been notified as an area under observation, KK Dhruv, additional director of CDVS said.

As a preventative measure, the department eliminated 10,500 poultry birds in Gidhali, he said.

“As of now we have not received reports of any further contamination of avian influenza in other districts, but if samples confirm the infection, further steps will be initiated,” Dhruv said.