Bird Flu Scare: 10,500 avians culled to prevent spread in Chhattisgarh

Raipur
After the dept of veterinary sciences (CDVS) confirmed the bird flu infection in poultry samples on Thursday, it culled 10,500 birds in Gidhali, Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
Chhattisgarh is one of the 11 states where confirmed cases of avian influenza were found. Meanwhile, after the confirmed flu cases were reported, movement of poultry birds in contaminated zones has been banned and steps taken to curb human movement in the zone. A 10-km range in the Gidhali zone has been notified as an area under observation, KK Dhruv, additional director of CDVS said.
As a preventative measure, the department eliminated 10,500 poultry birds in Gidhali, he said.
“As of now we have not received reports of any further contamination of avian influenza in other districts, but if samples confirm the infection, further steps will be initiated,” Dhruv said.
Owl dead in Delhi zoo infected
A dead owl in Delhi zoo has been found to have been infected with bird flu, officials said. "The zoo saw the death of a brown fish owl in its captivity. Its cloacal, tracheal and ocular swabs were sent to animal husbandry unit of the Delhi govt for serological examination," director Ramesh Pandey said.
Muzaffarnagar crow samples positive
Samples from crows found dead in Muzaffarnagar have tested positive, a senior scientist at Bareilly-based Indian Vet Research Institute said. “After the samples from Muzaffarnagar, a report was sent to the administration there, chief scientist and IVRI in-charge, VK Gupta said.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)