Birbhum violence: West Bengal BJP MPs protest outside Parliament

New Delhi: West Bengal BJP MPs protested in the Parliament premises today, over the incident where eight charred bodies were found in Rampurhat, Birbhum when houses were set on fire hours after the murder of a local TMC leader.

"We are ashamed that such an incident took place in West Bengal. Innocent people, children were burnt alive, people are leaving the village. More than 200 BJP workers have been killed so far in the state. What is the govt doing? This can't be tolerated," BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said.

Earlier on Tuesday, BJP Lok Sabha member Locket Chatterjee said on Tuesday that Bengal is fast turning into 'terrorists' own country'.

Addressing a press conference at the party's national headquarters here along with BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, Chatterjee said, "Bengal is becoming terrorists' own country. I repeat that Bengal is turning into terrorists' own country. It is sad that everyday such terrorist acts are happening in the state. Bengal must be saved."

She also said that a delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded a fair investigation into the matter.

"We met the Home Minister and demanded CBI/NIA investigation into the matter. Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government within 72 hours," she said.

Chatterjee also alleged that there is a fight going on within the Trinamool Congress for money and influence over the syndicate, which is the reason behind the violent incidents.

As many as eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Shaikh.

At least 22 people have been arrested so far in connection with violence in West Bengal's Birbhum district that claimed eight lives.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:12 PM IST