Birbhum killings: CBI arrests 4 suspects from Mumbai

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested four people in connection with the Rampurhat fire incident from Mumbai.

According to CBI sources, the arrested people will be brought back from Mumbai soon. They were produced before Mumbai court and the CBI appealed that they should be brought back to Rampurhat.

“The arrested people are Babu Sheikh, Lalon Sheikh, Bappa Sheikh and Sabu Sheikh. Several mid-aged boys worked as labour in Mumbai and on March 22 a day after the incident they fled to Mumbai and took shelter with the boys. Names of Bappa and Sabu Sheikh are in the FIR list,” said the CBI sources.

The CBI sources also said that they had tracked a few suspected people's mobile phones and found them in Mumbai.

It can be recalled that on March 21 hours after TMC block president Bhadu Seikh was murdered, few people set at least 10 houses on fire and at least eight people were charred to death.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) but the Calcutta High Court showing their ‘displeasure’ over SIT’s probe ordered a CBI probe in the incident.

Another TMC block president Anarul Hussain along with a few others were also arrested in connection to this incident, though all of them claimed that they are ‘innocent’ and are being ‘framed’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:38 PM IST