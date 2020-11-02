Bineesh’s ED custody extended

Bengaluru

A special court in Bengaluru extended the custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri for 5 more days on the request of the ED, which had asked for 10 days. Bineesh, son of Kerala’s CPI(M) general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was taken into custody in a money launder­ing case by ED on October 29.

The ED produced a laundry list of bank transactions of 7 years in which Bineesh earned Rs7 crore, mainly through nefarious deals, including peddling drugs through Mohammad Anoop who was taken into custody in August following a raid in Bengaluru. Bineesh's lawyers challenged the ED plea stating he was suffering from severe back pain due to prolonged questioning. He vomi­ted several times in the hospital. They alleged ED was violating norms by not allowing them to meet Bineesh even briefly daily. However, the plea was junked.