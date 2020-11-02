Bineesh’s ED custody extended

Bengaluru
A special court in Bengaluru extended the custody of Bineesh Kodiyeri for 5 more days on the request of the ED, which had asked for 10 days. Bineesh, son of Kerala’s CPI(M) general secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, was taken into custody in a money laundering case by ED on October 29.
The ED produced a laundry list of bank transactions of 7 years in which Bineesh earned Rs7 crore, mainly through nefarious deals, including peddling drugs through Mohammad Anoop who was taken into custody in August following a raid in Bengaluru. Bineesh's lawyers challenged the ED plea stating he was suffering from severe back pain due to prolonged questioning. He vomited several times in the hospital. They alleged ED was violating norms by not allowing them to meet Bineesh even briefly daily. However, the plea was junked.
