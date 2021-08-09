Bill giving states/UTs power to make their own OBC lists gets Opposition backing: Here is all you need to know

New Delhi: Fifteen opposition parties on Monday decided to support the Constitution Amendment to the OBC Bill, which is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha.

The parties met at the office of the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge where the decision was taken. After the meeting, Kharge said, "The opposition parties have decided that it will support The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill 2021 being introduced in Parliament today."

Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar will introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

What is the Constitution Amendment to the OBC Bill

The Bill seeks to clarify some provisions in the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Bill to restore the power of the states to identify the Backward Classes -- a demand made by a number of regional parties and even the ruling party's own OBC leaders.

The Union Cabinet cleared the bill, which seeks to give power to states and UTs to make their own OBC lists, on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking review of the May 5 verdict which held that the 102nd Constitution amendment took away states’ power to declare Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) for grant of quota in jobs and admissions.

The 102nd Constitution Amendment Act of 2018 inserted Articles 338B, which deals with the structure, duties and powers of the National Commission for Backward Classes, while 342A deals with powers of the President to notify a particular caste as SEBC and power of Parliament to change the list.

The Opposition was not happy with the BJP-led government decision of taking away the power of the states to identify and list the other backward classes (OBCs).

On May 5, a five-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan had set aside Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas and refused to refer the 1992 Mandal verdict putting a reservation cap of 50% to a larger bench.